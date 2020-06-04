Travis' Fran Healy feels he's still ''got a lot to do'' in his career.

The 46-year-old star has revealed he's found a new lease of life following some inspirational words from his 14-year-old son Clay.

Speaking to NME magazine, Fran - whose band are set to release their fist album in four years in October - shared: ''I'm 46-years-old now, but I don't feel that way. I still feel like I've got a lot to do.

''Being a parent, I gave the past 14 years of my life to my son completely. I wanted to be the dad that I'd never had.

''My son has been my sole focus and main project in the centre of the table, but about six months ago he came up to me and said, 'Papa, you should really go for it with the band this time - I know you haven't been pushing as hard as you could but I want you to do that now.'''

Fran subsequently decided to commit wholeheartedly to Travis' upcoming album, '10 Songs'.

He said: ''The lyrics were a combination of all that - looking at my foot and deciding to just f***ing floor it again.

''It's about looking at yourself in the mirror and seeing the ghost of someone. This reflection talks back to you and says, 'It's easier to be alive than hide under your pillow while your life is passing you by.'''

Travis last released an album in 2016 and in the years since, Fran thinks he's written ''about 10 albums' worth of stuff''.

He continued: ''From that, you can get about 10 really good things out of it. I've just been cruising for the last few records. I was pretending to drive.

''As a songwriter, I don't feel like I've dug very deeply. This time, that's not the case - s**t happens and there's a lot more to write about.''