Travis Scott has teased his new album has a "whole new sound".

The hip-hop superstar is set to release his hotly-awaited fourth studio album, which he previously hinted is called 'Utopia', later this year, and he's revealed he's been working with new collaborators on the follow-up to 2018's 'Astroworld' in a bid to evolve his music.

Travis told i-D magazine: “I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound.

“I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

The 'Highest In The Room' hitmaker relishes the challenge of cultivating a new sound and insists all the "banging my head against a wall" is worth it for the "ultimate ecstasy" he feels in the end.

He continued: “It’s never about repeating myself, I’m just trying to make the next saga … each album is like a saga.

“I don’t feel no pressure, except to keep the fans alive. There’s so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it. I want to make a f****** new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.”

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner - also admitted he has never been more productive than amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained: “You know, you’re not doing any shows. You [are] not really doing too much travelling. You in the crib, and I got the studio at home and I have the peace to record all day, you know? Obviously like, you lose a little bit by not being able to travel and, you know, just see the earth.”