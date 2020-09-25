Travis Scott is staying ''creative'' throughout lockdown.

The 29-year-old rapper has been staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has said he's been keeping himself busy by doing as much work as he can from home, including working on new music both for himself and for other artists.

When asked how he's keeping busy, he said: ''Being able to be creative and try to work and get it to a point where I'm like ... I can just work on multiple things. I've been trying to do my whole time. Like, just spin on ideas I want to do. I've been spending a lot of time on beats, music, which I really love, and always wanted to just get back to door, coming up ideas from some of my other favourite artists.''

Travis recently teamed up with M.I.A. for their new single 'Franchise' - which also features Young Thug - and has hailed her as ''one of the most visual human beings'' he's ever seen.

He said: ''It was crazy. It was just one of the most visual human beings I've ever seen. I think I've seen like a video of her in Lower East Side of New York or Soho, just doing some video or some s***. Man, her raps are just fire. The beat is crazy. It's going to be crazy. I don't know how young I was. I was so young.''

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker also described M.I.A. as ''the illest of all time''.

Travis - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner - told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music: ''She's just one of my favourite artists as humans. When I finished the song, I couldn't think of nobody else that I could probably just maybe like, body this s***. Like all of this, the energy man, music, beats, raps, God! Everything, she's the illest of all time.''