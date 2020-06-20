Travis Scott has splashed $23.5 million on a new home.

The 'Astroworld' rapper has dropped the hefty amount on the seven bedroom property in Brentwood, TMZ reports.

The house was listed last summer for $42 million but has since seen a massive decrease in the asking price, despite it being a 16,700-square-foot mansion with no less than 11 bathrooms, a gym, a bar, a sauna, its own movie theatre and a swimming pool. Its position on a hill means it has panoramic views over the whole of Los Angeles below.

Meanwhile, Travis - who has daughter Stormi with his ex-partner Kylie Jenner - previously confessed that fatherhood is ''the most impactful thing'' in his life.

He said: ''I've gotten so much energy from her.m he has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here. Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my life. To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world. I've also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before.''

Kylie and Travis have split but are ''great'' co-parents.

A source said previously: ''They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi.''