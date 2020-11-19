Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation is partnering with The New School's Parsons School of Design to launch a fashion program.

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper's organisation and the non-profit My Brother’s Keeper are offering “an authentic fashion design program” to students wishing to learn from the very best tutors in the field.

The hip-hop superstar - who attended the University of Texas, before leaving to pursue his career in music - is also offering up scholarships for those who wish to follow in the footsteps of the likes of designers Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs by being trained at the prestigious Parsons, but who have been "underrepresented in creative disciplines".

Rachel Schreiber, executive dean of the New School’s Parsons School of Design, said: "Parsons is proud to partner with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation to bring fashion education to high school students who have traditionally been underrepresented in creative disciplines.

"Parsons and Travis Scott share a deep commitment to educating young designers who are just beginning their exploration of fashion and design. We are excited to collaborate with the Cactus Jack Foundation to offer this immersive course led by Parsons award-winning faculty."

That's not all, the 29-year-old music star - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner - has also launched another scholarship named after his grandfather Waymon Webster.

Travis will choose students from Grambling State University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University based on how much their finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to be awarded the scholarship.

He said: "My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfil that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing."