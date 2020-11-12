Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is hoping to return in 2021.

The hip-hop superstar's annual extravaganza, which was due to be held once again in his home city of Houston, Texas, on November 9, was axed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a poster on the event's official Twitter page says they are planning to host the third annual festival in 2021.

The post reads: “See you next year… at Astrofest. Can’t wait to turn the f*** up! Stay safe.”

Last year's iteration saw performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Marilyn Manson, Pharrell and Migos.

Meanwhile, Travis recently deleted Instagram to “focus on his family”.

The ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker took his account offline last week and sources later said he chose to delete the app from his phone so that he could stop being “consumed with social media”, and instead focus on raising his two-year-old daughter Stormi, whom he has with Kylie Jenner.

An insider said: “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”

The source added that it was “important” for the 29-year-old rapper to step away from social media especially during “such a critical time in the world right now”, amid both the coronavirus pandemic and the US presidential election, which took place on November 3.

It was recently claimed Travis is a “hands-on” father to his little girl, as sources insisted he and Kylie - who are no longer in a relationship - are “coparenting amazingly”.

A source said last month: “Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy.

“Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”