Avril Lavigne has signed to Travis Barker's record label.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker has joined the roster of Blink-182 rocker's relatively new imprint at Elektra - which he launched in 2019 - called DTA Records, and the pop-punk princess has teased that new music could be on its way as soon as next week.

Avril shared a series of pictures with Travis celebrating the new deal by spraying champagne over each other and having a cake fight, and of her signing on the dotted line.

The 37-year-old star wrote on Instagram: “Let’s f*** s*** up!

“Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records!

“Should I drop my first single next week ?”

And the 45-year-old drummer captioned a GIF of them popping bubbles: "Welcome to @dtarecords @avrillavigne !"

Travis recently supplied the drums on Avril and Willow Smith's track 'Grow' from the latter's album 'Lately I Feel Everything'.

Speaking of his imprint, Travis previously vowed: "I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development.

“As an artist, it's important to me that an artist's vision is protected at all costs. It's crucial that I'm able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra's track record and belief are proof of that, and I'm stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records."

The 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker is seemingly returning to her pop-punk roots after 2019's emotional departure, 'Head Above Water', which detailed the star's battle with Lyme disease.

Avril is dating rap rocker Mod Sun and recently teamed up with her beau on his track 'Flames'.

And the 'Girlfriend' star previously confirmed her seventh studio album is complete after being in the studio with producer John Feldmann, Mod, Travis, and Machine Gun Kelly.