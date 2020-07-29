Tracy Morgan has split from his wife Megan Wollover.

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum has confirmed he and Megan - who have seven-year-old daughter Maven together - have called it quits after almost five years of marriage.

In a statement, he said: ''Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.''

The 51-year-old actor and comedian - who also has Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, with his first wife, Sabina Morgan - tied the knot with Megan, 33, in August 2015 at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey, after having been together for four years and getting engaged within months.

One year before their marriage, Tracy was involved in a serious car accident, when a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter he was a passenger in was hit by a Walmart truck.

The crash killed his friend and fellow comic James McNair, and left the '30 Rock' actor with a broken leg, femur, nose and ribs.

Megan was a key support system for Tracy during his recovery, which saw him wheelchair-bound for months and spending time recovering at a rehab facility.

Following the accident, Tracy said his purpose in life is to ''spread love'', which he only realised after dicing with death.

He said in 2017: ''It doesn't cost nothing to be nice. I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it.

''I thought I was going to die for a long time.

''My thoughts - I was in a very dark place. I was sitting right here, contemplating suicide. I couldn't walk. Emotionally, it's hard for me to deal with.

''I don't think I cheated death. I think this was the plan. My room wasn't ready.''