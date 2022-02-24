Tracee Ellis Ross says her new hair mask celebrates “hair care being self care”.

The ‘Blackish’ star - and the daughter of 'The Supremes' icon Diana Ross - is simultaneously releasing a new song ‘Legacy’ and the Transition hari mask ($25) - which seeks to help in the shift from relaxed to natural hair - from her beauty brand Pattern.

Of the song - which began life as a poem before the company was launched in 2019 - the 49-year-old actress told Harper’s Bazaar: “‘Legacy’ is a beautiful celebration of the ritual of hair care being self-care. Our music, and our hair, are rooted in our authentic beauty, and this song is where the two meet. The memory of sitting between your mother’s or your grandmother’s legs while they care for your hair is a time-honored tradition that many of us know so well. This song is a celebration of this ritual that we as a community continue to uphold.”

Tracee says her poem was “created” to eventually develop into a song intended to "offer a sense of belonging".

She told the magazine: “From the first moment ‘Legacy’ was created, it was meant to be a song. I hope it offers a sense of belonging and the message that we are worthy of being cherished.”

The ‘Girlfriends’ star wants to “expand” her range of products targeted at different hair textures through her future releases.

Tracee said: “As we expand our portfolio, we are able to lean further into the needs of the curly, coily, and tight textured community. We found there was a need for a product that nourishes transitioning strands back to health. I love how it really prevents breakage and fortifies strands.”

Along with the Transition mask release, Pattern also dropped a Limited Edition Tortoise Hair Pick ($15) and a Satin Cap ($22).