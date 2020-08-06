Tracee Ellis Ross says Rihanna ''changed the beauty game''.

The 32-year-old singer launched Fenty Beauty - with an unprecedented 40 shades - in 2017 and followed up with Fenty Skin last month and Tracee, 47, says Rihanna's determination to make the industry inclusive has been an inspiration to all.

She told Harper's Bazaar US: ''Rihanna's unapologetic determination to make beauty an inclusive industry - and her insistence that beauty be democratic - changed the game. She seems to imagine from a world where there are no limits, inviting us all to do the same.''

Rihanna always knew she wanted to expand into skincare but insisted that she waited three years after the launch of Fenty Beauty as she had to ''get it right''.

She explained: ''I've always seen the Fenty brand as more than just make-up, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning. It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for awhile and test them in different ways. It's very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.''

A$AP Rocky, Halima Aden, and Paloma Elsesser feature in the campaign for Fenty Skin and Rihanna was determined to make the brand inclusive.

She previously explained to US Vogue: ''Skin is skin. Everybody has skin, and everybody should take care of it, so I never approached skincare or making this line from a gender standpoint. I didn't want anyone to feel excluded or be excluded.

''Skin-care is self-care. I am trying to get people into a ritual. Something that's really simple - three steps. We start there because skin care can get really complicated. It can get confusing, so I wanted to start with something that would be easy to understand so that people can get right to it.''