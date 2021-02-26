Tracee Ellis Ross thinks she's the "sexiest" she's ever been.

The 48-year-old actress refuses to accept that people cease to be sexy once they reach a certain age, insisting she won't allow societal pressures to dictate the way she lives her life.

Tracee told W magazine: "There's this idea that you get to a certain age and you're no longer viable, you're no longer sexy. You're no longer worth going after your dreams, trying new things, or taking risks. And I don't agree with any of that.

"I'm 48 years old, and I feel like I'm the sexiest I've ever been. Yet our culture status quo, patriarchy, whatever you want to call it, has told us that a certain kind of person has more say in what I should be doing and what I shouldn't be doing."

Tracee previously revealed she never gets rid of her old clothes.

The actress “hates” getting rid of her old garments and she's actually still wearing things now that she first bought decades ago.

She said: “There will always be dishes in my sink and too many clothes in my home.

“I hate to throw clothes away.

“I still have a beautiful Norma Kamali slip dress from when I was 22. I wore it to my brother's wedding three years ago. My clothes are a reflection of myself."

The actress regards her hair as her “greatest form” of expression and loves experimenting with the way she styles her locks.

She said: “I could chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my hair.

"It’s my greatest form of expression.

"Sometimes it's big, sometimes it's small, sometimes elegant, gravity defying, electric ... I don't think there's anything as chic as a slicked-back bun but when my hair is loose, it has a mind of its own."