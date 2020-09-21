Tracee Ellis Ross has admitted she doesn't miss the ''frenetic energy of the red carpet'' as she marked the Emmys from home.
Tracee Ellis Ross doesn't miss the ''frenetic energy of the red carpet'' as she got dressed up to celebrate the Emmys from home.
The 'Blackish' star donned a stunning gold Alexandre Vauthier gown for the event, which took place virtually on Sunday (20.09.20) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote: ''How fun to get dressed up! Can't say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys ... Dress: @alexandrevauthier. Shoes: @jimmychoo. Jewels: vintage @tiffanyandco. Stylist: @karlawelchstylist. Makeup: @muatraceylevy. Hair: moi using @patternbeauty (sic)''
Tracee - who donned a matching gold mask for the photographs - also showed off her homemade red carpet.
She shared in a separate post: ''I made my own red carpet for the #Emmys, complete with some camera clicks ... yes it's a little janky, but hey - it was fun! #blackish (sic)''
Meanwhile, Tracee previously insisted her red carpet outfits must make her ''heart sing'' and loves being able to be ''creative''.
She said: ''I'm partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch. When I have an event coming up, I'll send her inspiration pictures or we'll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing. Clothing for me started out as armour and now it's truly a form of creative expression.''
Tracee also has her own haircare brand and revealed she would love to make her new venture into a beauty empire.
Asked if it could be the start of a beauty empire, she explained: ''Absolutely! I'm a beauty lover, I love running a business and I love seeing the results of it. Right now, my shower is filled with Pattern products. It's thrilling and there are so many other things that I use in the bathroom that I would love to have the name 'Pattern' on.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...