Tracee Ellis Ross doesn't miss the ''frenetic energy of the red carpet'' as she got dressed up to celebrate the Emmys from home.

The 'Blackish' star donned a stunning gold Alexandre Vauthier gown for the event, which took place virtually on Sunday (20.09.20) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: ''How fun to get dressed up! Can't say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys ... Dress: @alexandrevauthier. Shoes: @jimmychoo. Jewels: vintage @tiffanyandco. Stylist: @karlawelchstylist. Makeup: @muatraceylevy. Hair: moi using @patternbeauty (sic)''

Tracee - who donned a matching gold mask for the photographs - also showed off her homemade red carpet.

She shared in a separate post: ''I made my own red carpet for the #Emmys, complete with some camera clicks ... yes it's a little janky, but hey - it was fun! #blackish (sic)''

Meanwhile, Tracee previously insisted her red carpet outfits must make her ''heart sing'' and loves being able to be ''creative''.

She said: ''I'm partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch. When I have an event coming up, I'll send her inspiration pictures or we'll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing. Clothing for me started out as armour and now it's truly a form of creative expression.''

Tracee also has her own haircare brand and revealed she would love to make her new venture into a beauty empire.

Asked if it could be the start of a beauty empire, she explained: ''Absolutely! I'm a beauty lover, I love running a business and I love seeing the results of it. Right now, my shower is filled with Pattern products. It's thrilling and there are so many other things that I use in the bathroom that I would love to have the name 'Pattern' on.''