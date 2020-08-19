Tracee Ellis Ross fought against her 'Black-ish' character having to do what she has coined ''lady chores'' in every scene.
Tracee Ellis Ross made it clear from the start that she didn't want to be doing ''lady chores'' all the time on 'Black-ish'.
The 47-year-old actress told the producers of the popular ABC sitcom that she didn't want her matriarch alter-ego, Dr. Rainbow Johnson, to always be seen doing the laundry and cooking in every scene, because that's not the message she wants to send out to people - that just because you are a woman, you should have to do all the house chores.
Ross - who is the daughter of music legend Diana Ross - told the Los Angeles Times' 'Can't Stop Watching' podcast: ''What I did speak up about from the beginning was, 'Why am I carrying laundry?' 'Why am I the person in the kitchen cooking right now, when this has nothing to do with the scene?'
''Even sometimes when it does have something to do with the scene. I started coining them as 'lady chores.' 'Why am I doing the lady chores?' 'Can't Anthony [Anderson] do the lady chore?'''
On wanting to change the perception that only women do housework, she added: ''I don't believe they're 'lady chores.' I believe they're house chores. And I don't believe that we should assume.
''I believe every relationship is a negotiation between two people about what each of them feel comfortable doing, and I think the more that we portray that on television, the more that that becomes the reality out in the world, or matches the reality that the world actually is.''
'Black-ish' is nominated for four awards at the 2020 Emmy Awards, including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee.
Meanwhile, the 'High Note' star recently admitted she has become ''more herself'' as she has aged.
The Golden Globe-winner feels she has turned from a ''quiet demure, gentle woman'' into who she is today and insisted she was never in her famous mother's shadow and instead grew up in her ''embrace''.
She said: ''As I've gotten older, I've become more myself. And the more I am myself, the more my life looks like me ... I used to think it was my job to be this quiet demure, gentle woman, who would listen and smile. It's all over the movies. I feel like I grew up in her embrace, not in her shadow.''
