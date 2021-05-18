Tracee Ellis Ross feared she would be laughed at for her choice of gown at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The 48-year-old actress wore a bold fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture duvet gown for the television awards ceremony, and has revealed she panicked that people would mock her ensemble once she was on the red carpet.

She told the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: "I loved it, and then 10 minutes into the carpet I was like, 'Oh, my God, everyone’s laughing at me.'”

The 'High Note' star - who is the daughter of music legend Diana Ross - needn't have worried, as the dress was a huge hit.

With the absence of red carpet events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tracee hasn't missed the panic and fluster of it all but she does miss getting to express herself through her style.

She explained: “I don’t miss the frenzy of the red carpet. I don’t miss the panic of the red carpet. But I miss beautiful clothes. I miss that form of creative expression for me. I miss glamour.”

Tracee has her mom Diana, 77, to thank for her love of fashion as she used to play with her mother's clothes growing up.

She said of the 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker's style: “It’s impeccable. Impeccable. You’ll never meet a person who can fold a more perfect sweater or T-shirt in your life. Everything has a place. It’s actually a great closet to steal from because you can see everything.

“I have always had a lot of courage, joy, whimsy, and bold confidence when it comes to fashion. It’s been a part of my identity since I was in..."

Meanwhile, Tracee previously revealed she never gets rid of her old clothes and still wears things now that she first bought decades ago.

She said: “There will always be dishes in my sink and too many clothes in my home.

“I hate to throw clothes away. “I still have a beautiful Norma Kamali slip dress from when I was 22. I wore it to my brother's wedding three years ago. My clothes are a reflection of myself."