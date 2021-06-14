Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy and Eileen Gu are the new faces of Tiffany & Co.

The luxury jewellery brand has announced the 'High Note' actress, 48, Golden Globe-winner, 25, and model and skier, 17, as their newest global ambassadors.

The trio were photographed by Mario Sorrenti for Tiffany's brand new T1 jewellery collection, 'Give Me the T'.

Ross said in a statement: “Growing up, I would often wander through the flagship on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany’s signature diamonds. All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true.

“Shooting the campaign was a welcome moment of inspiration and glamour after the challenging year that we’ve all experienced.”

Taylor-Joy said: “I love jewellery that has symbolism in it. I love it to mean something to me. It doesn’t necessarily have to mean anything to anybody else, but I like to look down at my fingers and have a story.”

Gu added: “Wearing a beautiful piece of jewellery, especially one that is meaningful or motivational in a personal sense, is an inexorable feeling — it’s empowering, inspiring and exciting to express myself, to feel seen and heard without having to utter a single word. I’m obsessed with the balance between elegant simplicity and striking boldness that the new T1 collection offers."

The latter two are also featured in the brand's Tiffany Knot campaign, the final collection designed by former artistic director Reed Krakoff.