Tori Spelling doesn't want to get rid of the old jeans she wore before becoming a mom.
Tori Spelling has turned her pre-motherhood skinny jeans into an "art collection".
The 48-year-old star - who has Beau, four, Finn, nine, Hattie, 10, Stella, 13, and Liam, 14, with husband Dean McDermott - revealed all of her old size 24 jeans hang in her closet but no longer fit.
Speaking on MTV's 'Messyness', she said: "I still have all my jeans [from] when I was tiny, before kids.
"Because it breaks my heart because they were like 24s, which will never ever fit even my calves anymore. Like, I have five kids. So, I just keep them, they're like an art collection now."
Meanwhile, the mother-of-five revealed earlier this month that she is getting "moderate" breast implants.
The former '90210' star admitted her 20-year-old implants had "expired", and she wants her breasts to have a "more conservative" look this time around.
She said: "[The consultant] was showing me two different kinds and he was like 'Do you want higher profile or moderate profile?' I wanted to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to dress conservative and not be like, all boobs. [So I'm getting] moderate."
The actress was surprised to learn in the consultation that her breasts were bigger than she initially thought, but put this down to becoming a mother and revealed she is opting for implants that will "fill out" more when she goes for the surgery in February 2022.
She added: "I told him I was a 32C and he said 'Those are Ds!', but I protested. I said, 'Absolutely not!' and then I was like 'Well, I have had kids and gained weight. So okay, fine'.
"The sizing I'm getting is a little bit bigger but it won't look it because [it will be] wider. So they will actually look smaller but will fill out more."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Technically speaking, "Scary Movie 2" is a real mess. The editing is pathetic, mostly because...