Tori Spelling has turned her pre-motherhood skinny jeans into an "art collection".

The 48-year-old star - who has Beau, four, Finn, nine, Hattie, 10, Stella, 13, and Liam, 14, with husband Dean McDermott - revealed all of her old size 24 jeans hang in her closet but no longer fit.

Speaking on MTV's 'Messyness', she said: "I still have all my jeans [from] when I was tiny, before kids.

"Because it breaks my heart because they were like 24s, which will never ever fit even my calves anymore. Like, I have five kids. So, I just keep them, they're like an art collection now."

Meanwhile, the mother-of-five revealed earlier this month that she is getting "moderate" breast implants.

The former '90210' star admitted her 20-year-old implants had "expired", and she wants her breasts to have a "more conservative" look this time around.

She said: "[The consultant] was showing me two different kinds and he was like 'Do you want higher profile or moderate profile?' I wanted to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to dress conservative and not be like, all boobs. [So I'm getting] moderate."

The actress was surprised to learn in the consultation that her breasts were bigger than she initially thought, but put this down to becoming a mother and revealed she is opting for implants that will "fill out" more when she goes for the surgery in February 2022.

She added: "I told him I was a 32C and he said 'Those are Ds!', but I protested. I said, 'Absolutely not!' and then I was like 'Well, I have had kids and gained weight. So okay, fine'.

"The sizing I'm getting is a little bit bigger but it won't look it because [it will be] wider. So they will actually look smaller but will fill out more."