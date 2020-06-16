Tori Spelling's dog went through a ''near death experience'' over the weekend.

The '90210' star - who didn't reveal exactly what happened to her pet pooch Arthur Bear - went to pick up her beloved dog from the ER after his ordeal, and she insisted he has had a ''rough'' time recently.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: ''This 17 year old man pulled thru a near death experience last night... picking him up from the ER now.

''He's had rough luck lately. LOVE YOU so much Arthur Bear (sic)''

In a later post, the 47-year-old actress updated her followers and said another of her dogs - little Musso - has been helping Arthur through his recovery.

She added: ''Arthur is back home and recovering and @mussomcdermott is his nurse. It's pretty adorable.''

Last month, Tori and her husband Dean McDermott - who has 21-year-old son Jack from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace - celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

In a lengthy social media post, she wrote: ''I can't believe today is our 14 year anniversary! Now, 14 years later we have 5 beautiful kiddos together.

''Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau are true creations of our love and passion for each other. Beautiful blends of the two of us. And, I have my bonus son Jack who I love & adore!''

Tori also revealed they have a lot of pets at home, including ''5 fur babies, 6 piggies, 2 bearded dragons, and a guinea pig as she added while their lives can be ''chaotic'', things are ''always fun and never boring''.

She continued: ''Thank you @imdeanmcdermott for being my chosen human in this lifetime. My partner in crime and my best friend.

''You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what! Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun!''