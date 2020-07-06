Tony Hadley has vowed to never reunite with Spandau Ballet ever again.

Despite pleas from ex-bandmate Gary Kemp to rejoin the iconic new wave group - which is completed by Martin Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble - the 60-year-old musician, who exited the group as lead singer in July 2017, wants nothing more to do with the band.

A new Spandau documentary, BBC Two's 'Kemps: All True' aired at the weekend, in which Gary, also 60, paints Tony as a devil with horns and red eyes.

But he insisted he had nothing to do with the programme and would rather watch the drama 'Broadchurch' than watch their documentary.

Tony told The Sun newspaper: ''I wasn't approached and would not have anything to do with it. I'm done.

''They want me back for good but it ain't going to happen.

''I'd rather be happy on my own than be in that band again.

''If they want another lead singer, that's their choice.

''But if you want to hear those songs sung by the original lead singer then you can only really see one bloke - and that's me.''

The singer also blasted the band for using their mega-hit 'Gold' in an advert for washing detergent Bold, in which the lyric 'Gold' was changed to 'Bold'.

He said: ''It's embarrassing. I posted a social media disclaimer saying: 'This was nothing to do with me.'

''Gary wrote 'Gold'. It's anthemic. When I sing it live, the audience sing back. To change the title is just weird.

''I thought it was in bad taste.''

Last week, Ross William Wild, who replaced Tony in 2018, before deciding to quit 11 months later when he was allegedly ''ignored'' by management and blocked from taking on other music and theatre jobs, revealed he tried to take his own life after leaving the band.

The day after the 31-year-old singer informed the band of his decision, the group announced on live television they would never perform again unless Tony rejoined.

Ross said: ''I told Spandau I wanted to leave and they wished me luck. I couldn't afford to be left on a shelf, not knowing where my next meal was coming from.

''Then the next day they forced Martin Kemp on 'This Morning' and made him act like I was just being brushed aside.

''I never even got to say that I quit, to own any part of my story. I was so humiliated as they had treated me so badly for so long. That's when I tried to kill myself and I wound up in hospital in Cannes.''

He waited until his friend was out of the house for the day, before he attempted to take his own life.

However, his friend raised the alarm, as Ross explained: ''I wrote something cryptic on Facebook like 'Better to burn out than to fade away' and he saw right through it.''

The star was at the city's iconic film festival in May last year when he heard about Martin's interview, which ''hit [him] like a tonne of bricks''.

Ross has since moved on with new band Mercutio and credits the four-piece with saving his life.