'Knives Out' actress Toni Collette is to star in 'Mafia Mamma', alongside Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel.
Toni Collette is to star in 'Mafia Mamma'.
The 'Knives Out' actress will team up with 'Twilight' filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, who is directing the new project.
Collette said in a statement: "I couldn’t be more excited to make this film with Catherine and the team.
"It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone.
"I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy."
The action-comedy motion picture tells the story of a woman who lives in suburban American who unexpectedly inherits her late grandfather's mafia empire in Italy.
French novelist Amanda Sthers came up with the original idea for the film, which will also star Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel.
Sthers and Collette will produce the movie alongside Christopher Simon.
Debbie Jhoon and Michael J Feldman have penned the screenplay for the motion picture, which is expected to start production in Italy in spring 2022.
It comes after Collette and Hardwicke previously teamed up for 2015 comedy-drama movie 'Miss You Already', which also featured Drew Barrymore, Dominic Cooper, and Paddy Considine.
Collette recently starred in movie 'Dream Horse', about a woman who sets up a racing syndicate in a Welsh village to buy and train Dream Alliance, a racehorse that went on to win the Welsh Grand National against the odds.
And the star fell in "love" with her equine co-star Beau when shooting the film.
She said: "I'm in love with Beau. He's my acting dream!
"He looks at me, totally connects and knows what to do."
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
First-time filmmaker Daniel Ragussis takes an unusual approach to this thriller. Since it's based on...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
Blinky Bill has always considered himself an explorer, the kind of Koala that's willing to...
Nate Foster is a young FBI agent who's selected to go undercover and infiltrate a...
Based on ancient mythology, this Christmas horror movie has a gleefully nasty attitude that makes...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even the lighter moments in this dark Irish drama are tinged with sadness, including a...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...