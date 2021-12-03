Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church are to appear in Dean Craig's 'The Estate'.
Toni Collette and Anna Faris are to appear in 'The Estate'.
The pair will team up for the motion picture about two sisters who get close to their estranged aunt when they find out she is terminally ill.
However, they will discover their cousins have adopted a similar plan to get hold of their aunt's inheritance.
Thomas Haden Church will also appear in the comedy movie, which is from writer/director Dean Craig.
Signature Films' Marc Goldberg insisted the cast "couldn't be more perfect".
He said: "Dean’s knack for farce is one of a kind.
"We look forward to bringing this comedy to life and working with this extraordinary group of talent; Toni, Anna and Thomas couldn’t be more perfectly cast."
Collette looks set to have a busy 2022 in store, as in October it was revealed she is to star in 'Mafia Mamma'.
The 'Knives Out' actress will team up with 'Twilight' filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, who is directing the new project.
Collette said in a statement: "I couldn’t be more excited to make this film with Catherine and the team.
"It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone.
"I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy."
The action-comedy motion picture tells the story of a woman who lives in suburban American who unexpectedly inherits her late grandfather's mafia empire in Italy.
French novelist Amanda Sthers came up with the original idea for the film, which will also star Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel. Sthers and Collette will produce the movie alongside Christopher Simon.
