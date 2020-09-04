Toni Braxton is ''more comfortable'' now than she was in her 20s.
The 'Un-Break My Heart' hitmaker would ''never'' want to be 20 again as she feels so much better in her own skin now than she did.
She said: ''I'm comfortable being a performer and an artist. I'm more comfortable in my skin now. I never want to be 20 again. In my 20s I had no idea what I was dealing with. I like to say ageing, instead of saying older. I feel like I am ageing and I'm comfortable with my age. And I realise now it's OK to appreciate things a little more, although it's challenging to find something that keeps you current without trying to be a youngster. That can be tough.''
And Toni wishes she dated more in her 20s.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she added: ''I wish I had dated more in my 20s. I was so fixed on my career that I didn't date. I wish I had dated what's his name, Paul Farrell? I can't think of his name. The Irish guy. Yes, Colin Farrell. I wished I had dated him. Or Matthew McConaughey or someone like that.
''That would have been yummy. I saw Matthew out one day and he was like, 'Toni Braxton. I love you. I love your songs. He Wasn't Man Enough is a great song.' He was flirting with me but it just went over my head. I have that on my resume. I should have celebrated those moments but I didn't know how to celebrate them. I just took it for granted. I wish I had enjoyed it a little bit more. I wish I'd sometimes had a few more cocktails.''
