Toni Braxton has shown solidarity for her sister Tamar Braxton following her recent hospitalisation for a suspected overdose.

The 43-year-old singer was rushed to hospital earlier this month after she was found unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live in Los Angeles.

And two weeks after her hospitalisation, her older sister Toni has seemingly broken her silence on the matter, as she reminded her Instagram followers that ''family is everything''.

Sharing a picture of herself and Tamar alongside sisters Towanda and Trina, as well as mother Evelyn, Toni wrote on Instagram: ''Family is everything! Especially sisters!''

The 52-year-old singer's sweet tribute comes after Tamar was recently transferred to a hospital with specialists in the field of mental health, where she is getting ''the best available medical attention'' at this ''difficult time''.

Her boyfriend David explained: ''On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers.

''Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.'

''She is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.

''Mental health is a common issue, affecting one in five Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar's privacy, and her family's privacy, during this important time of healing.''

The 'Braxton Family Values' star was admitted to hospital on July 16 after David called 911 and said he believed Tamar had been drinking and taking prescription pills.

A representative for Tamar said at the time: ''Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day. More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.''

Whilst a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed: ''There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 pm. The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.''