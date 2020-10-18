Tommy Lee doesn’t think his music would “come across” properly in a virtual gig.

The 58-year-old musician has recently released a solo album, ‘Andro’, and though he’d love to find a way to connect with fans with the record, he thinks online performances lack the “energy” of real stage shows, something that artists have had to turn to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained: “I’ve thought about playing a couple of virtual performances but the more I wrap my head around that and everybody doing it ... music is like this incredible indoor and outdoor sport.

“It just doesn't come across on a computer screen on a phone or on a TV set as it does when you are there. The energy of the people, and the sound system, just pounding. That just doesn't come across in the format people are doing right now. But it would be so much fun to go play."

While the coronavirus crisis has brought live gigs to a halt, Tommy can’t wait until he’s able to get back on stage with his band Motley Crue and doesn’t think anything will ever match the excitement of their first performance next year.

Speaking to Big Issue magazine, he said: "Every time I think about the lighters in the air and the screaming, of course I miss that. Who wouldn't?

"Especially now our stadium tour got moved back to June 2021, I can just imagine what it's going to be like being on stage with that many people and that energy when it's OK to be together again.

"It's going to be priceless - that kind of energy I'm probably never going to see again in my lifetime. Can you imagine what that's going to be like? Holy s***.”

The drummer is particularly excited for the shows as they’re playing bigger venues than ever before.

He added: “We're pumped to go do a stadium tour, it's something we've never done before and the thing sold out as soon as tickets went on sale. I miss it, man. I can't wait for it to come back around next June."