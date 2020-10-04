Tommy Lee drank “two gallons” of alcohol every day last year.



The Mötley Crüe drummer has admitted he broke four years of sobriety in 2019 when he began drinking “out of boredom”, and said he “didn’t notice” how bad his drinking had become until he realised his excessive consumption could be fatal.



He confessed: “I didn’t notice it until towards the end of it, when I was like, ‘Oh dude, I’ve got to stop.’



“Like, I was drinking just out of boredom. I would just wake up and be just building [a glass with] just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade. I was drinking two gallons - not pints, not quarts, but gallons, the big-handles - a day. That’s f****** crazy.



“I just realised, ‘Whoa dude, you’re drinking enough to like, you could probably die.’ ”



And Tommy was encouraged to stop his most recent alcohol binge by his wife, Brittany Furlan, who pushed him to enter rehab after being left scared for his safety.



The ‘Kickstart My Heart’ rocker told Yahoo Entertainment: “She was like, ‘Baby, I don’t think I’ve ever even seen anybody drink that much. Like, you’re kind of scaring me.



“She was definitely concerned, and her concern obviously helped in my decision to just go get outta here. I bailed for over a month and just was like, ‘That’s it, I’m done for a while.’ ”



Meanwhile, Tommy recently said he and his Mötley Crüe bandmates owe their success to Ozzy Osbourne.



The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' group were the support act for the heavy metal legend’s 1984 'Bark at the Moon Tour', and Tommy admitted he doubts they would have had international stardom without that opportunity.



He said: "He took us on tour. We were just starting to make some noise, but nothing like [what happened with Osbourne].



"He gave us an opportunity to play in front of 15,000 people in arenas every single night and that just translated into ... the band just blew up after that.



"If it wasn't for Ozzy giving us that opportunity to play in front of that many eyeballs every night, we may not be sitting here right now having this conversation. That's how crazy it is."