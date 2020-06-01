Tommy Lee doesn't give his sons relationship advice.

The Motley Crue rocker has Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, but has insisted he doesn't ''wave flags and give advice'' when it comes to helping them navigate adulthood, because he believes ''the best lessons are those self-learned''.

He said: ''Sometimes it's better to kind of fall down and bump your head on your own. I guess it's all part of the learning process. You can sit here and wave flags and give advice and throw flares all you want, but sometimes the best lessons are those self-learned.''

However, the 57-year-old musician admitted he does ''throw in a little two cents here and there'' to make sure his sons ''avoid mistakes'' he's made in the past.

He added: ''You can help somebody avoid mistakes that you've made.''

Tommy also said he loves his sons ''to death'', and revealed the pair are ''polar opposites'' of each other even though they both carry traits of the 'Kickstart My Heart' hitmaker's personality.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''They've grown up - but they'll always be my little monkeys. Those guys are a handful. I love them to death.

''Dylan's mellow and musical and he's got that side of [me], and then Brandon's hyper and he's got that side of [me]. He's outgoing and it's just funny.''

Meanwhile, things weren't always peaceful between the drummer and his eldest son Brandon, as the pair made headlines in 2018 Tommy claimed that Brandon had hit him during a heated argument.

The pair seemed to make up by the end of 2018 following months of social media arguments - in which they accused each other of substance abuse - when Tommy shared a snap on Instagram of himself and Brandon sharing a warm embrace.

He captioned the snap: ''I love you son @brandonThomasLee (sic)''