Tommy Lee Jones will star alongside Jamie Foxx in 'The Burial' after Harrison Ford dropped out of the movie.
Tommy Lee Jones has been cast alongside Jamie Foxx in 'The Burial'.
The 75-year-old actor will play the role that was meant to be filled by Harrison Ford until he had to drop out of the Amazon Studios project.
The upcoming film is based on an article by Jonathan Harr in The New Yorker magazine and is based on the true story of a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong and hires a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.
Jamie is producing the drama with Amazon Studios, Bobby Shriver Inc. and Double Nickel Entertainment. Bobby Shriver and Double Nickel's Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn will all serve as producers.
Maggie Betts is directing the film from a script penned by Doug Wright. It was previously reported that Amazon were eyeing a legendary star to appear alongside Foxx and appear to have settled on Tommy.
Jamie is set to reprise his role as villain Electro in the upcoming superhero flick 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and confessed that he loves playing evil characters, having portrayed antagonists in 'Dreamgirls' and 'Baby Driver'.
The 53-year-old star said: "It's the same hustle, it's just this is action. It has a little bit more of a deeper pool when it comes to the car chase and the guns, see I like guns and car chases, falling in love, tragedy and all of that kind of stuff.
"Yeah I love playing the villain."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Despite a promising trailer and a great cast, this French-American comedy-thriller is a complete misfire...
An attempt to spice up a true story with fictional characters and events leaves this...
Giovanni Manzoni is a gangster boss who has been placed under witness protection by Agent...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...
Following the catastrophic events of World War II which led to the Japanese forces' surrender,...
The trailers for this film are misleading, promising raucous comedy from the director of The...