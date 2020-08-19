Tommy Hilfiger will guest lecture at Parsons School of Design.

The 69-year-old fashion designer has signed up to teach students on the Master of Professional Studies - Fashion Management course this year, as classes will be held remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reed Krakoff, Constance C.R. White and Parsons alumna Lucy Jones have also signed up for guest lectures this semester.

The online version will be comprised of five-week modules and run for 15 weeks from when it starts on August 31.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the Tommy Hilfiger fashion brand is looking at creating digital fashion shows.

The label has been experimenting with avatars and holograms at its innovation centre in Amsterdam, and bosses have said they could be set to move solely into ''virtual runway shows'' in the future.

And founding and titular designer Hilfiger insisted he is open to new possibilities, as he said technology has the power to ''reach new creative heights''.

He explained: ''From Day One, I've always listened to what the consumer wants, and embraced that as the starting point for my designs and to create unique pop culture experiences. Digital technology has become something most of us can no longer live without - never has this been truer than in today's unprecedented landscape. As technology evolves, so does its ability to bring us together and reach new creative heights. I can't reveal yet how exactly this is going to look for us in the future, but I can promise the best is yet to come!''