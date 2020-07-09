Tommy Hilfiger has launched a new platform to get people of colour and those from minority backgrounds working in the fashion industry.

The designer brand has announced the People's Place program and has proposed to spend an initial $5 million per annum over the next three years.

The initiative is named after Hilfiger's first store in his hometown of Elmira, New York, which opened its doors amid the counterculture period in the US in 1969.

Hilfiger has vowed to ''do better'' when it comes to representing POC.

Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said: ''As a company, we haven't done enough.

''But we are determined to do better. We are taking immediate action to ensure that BIPOC communities in the fashion industry feel represented, heard and equally welcome to their seat at the table. The People's Place journey starts now with a dedicated internal governance structure that will drive and report regularly on the long-term objectives of the platform. This is a firm commitment and first step in a long journey for what the People's Place Program can achieve.''

People's Place is made up of three pillars: Partnerships, Career Access and Industry Leadership.

The aim is to inspire the industry as a whole to follow their lead in creating opportunities for minority groups, whilst continuing to analyse their practices to ensure they are doing everything in their power to maintain a ''diverse representation'' and do ''what is right''.

Hilfiger recently spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter movement - which was sparked following the death of unarmed African American George Floyd in police custody - and called for immediate action.

And speaking on the program, he added: ''What is happening to Black communities in the U.S. and around the world has no place in our society.

''The fact that it has continued to exist in our industry is unacceptable. We are far behind where we should be in achieving diverse representation. It shouldn't have taken us this long to acknowledge that, but we are determined and committed to changing it going forward. We will be intentional, fearless and unwavering in the actions we take. Through the People's Place Program, we will use our platform to create opportunities and stand up for what is right.''