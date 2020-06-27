'Wildflowers: All the Rest', a collection of outtakes from Tom Petty's 1994 album 'Wildflowers' is set for release in 2020, according to his daughter Adria Petty.
A collection of outtakes from Tom Petty's 1994 album 'Wildflowers' is set for release this year.
Adria Petty - whose father died from an accidental overdose in October 2017 - revealed that while the project of her father's music, 'Wildflowers: All the Rest', is not yet completed, she is confident that it will be released in 2020.
Speaking on the Tom Petty Radio channel on SiriusXM, she said: ''I think 2020 would be the best parameter I could give right now. And just because of the way that the world is at the moment, the supply chains and whatnot, I don't want to make any promises or break any hearts, but I think we're getting really close, and I'm really excited.''
She added that in preparing the project ''with the community of the Heartbreakers that my dad had in a really holistic way, we waited so that we could do that in a really beautiful and thorough way. And we've just been having so much fun with everybody and working with Dana [Petty's second wife] and the band and everybody to just really put this masterpiece in the framing that it deserved.''
Adria also premiered a new demo version 'You Don't Know How It Feels' on SiriusXM and revealed she wanted to release it early as a gift to fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She explained: ''When this (Covid-19) crisis came around, we really wanted to give people something beautiful ... We found a demo for 'You Don't Know How It Feels' that felt really sweet and authentic and sincere. And we wanted to put it out a little bit early, even though we're not quite ready to put the project out, to share something without really asking for anything in exchange - to try to lighten everybody's load a little bit with something dad left behind that we didn't know was there.''
