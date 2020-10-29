Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's new solo EP, 'Comandante', will feature Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash on a track, and a tribute to the late EDDIE VAN HALEN.
The Rage Against the Machine guitarist is due to drop the five-track record, 'Comandante', on Friday (30.10.20), and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will appear on the tune 'Interstate 80'.
He wrote on Twitter: "THIS FRIDAY: My new EP entitled COMANDANTE out everywhere -
1. Voodoo Child
2. Interstate 80 (feat. @Slash)
3. Secretariat (For EVH)
4. Suburban Guerrilla
5. Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost (sic)"
Tom's tune 'Secretariat' is a tribute to the Van Halen frontman, who passed away earlier this month following a "long and arduous battle" with tongue cancer.
The upcoming EP is Tom's first solo release since he dropped song 'You Belong To Me' in July.
The 56-year-old star is best known for being part of rockers Rage Against the Machine, and he recently revealed their iconic song 'Killing In The Name' was "originally an instrumental".
He said: "It was originally an instrumental.
"There's a Rage Against the Machine video from Cal State Northridge - which is our first public performance - where we open the show with an instrumental version of 'Killing in the Name' and Timmy [Commerford], I think, came up with that really cool [bass riff].
"[Brad Wilk's] crowd-bouncing beat is there from the very, very beginning. And then Zack laced it with the historic lyrics."
What's more, Rage left the powerful lyrics out of the album notes for their self-titled 1992 debut album to give them more of an impact when fans heard the words for the first time.
He explained: "We actually left the lyrics off of the lyric sheet of the first record, because it's I think it's two lines, 16 'f*** yous,' and one 'm**********.' "And we're like, in the midst of all this grand political poetry, let's just that one stand for itself."
