Tom Meighan has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting his former fiancee.

The 39-year-old music star admitted at Leicester Magistrates' Court to attacking Vikki Ager on April 9, with the court being told that a child had witnessed the incident and had reported the assault to the police.

The court was also told that Tom ''smelt heavily of intoxicants'' during the assault.

Tom initially denied the charge of assault - which was captured on CCTV footage - but changed his plea after watching video footage and telling police it was ''horrible''.

Naeem Valli, the prosecutor, said that the attack had left the victim with bruises and ''a reddening around her neck''.

The musician has been given an 18-month community order and will be required to complete five days of rehabilitation.

He's also been ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs, although no restraining order has been imposed by the court.

Tom's lawyer said that appearing in court facing an assault charge was ''personal humiliation, but he has nobody but himself to blame''.

Prior to appearing in court, Tom announced he was ''stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent''.

The band said in a statement: ''Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.

''We will not be commenting further.''

Tom also addressed his exit on Twitter.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all.''