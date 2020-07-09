Tom Meighan has apologised for attacking his former fiance.

The former Kasabian singer - who left the band earlier this week - was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work on Tuesday (07.07.20) after pleading guilty to assaulting Vikki Ager on 9 April and he's described the shocking incident as a ''wake-up call'' and revealed he had been to rehab to get help for his alcoholism.

He said in a statement: ''I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my bandmates, my friends, family and fans.

''I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.

''I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction. The incident in April was a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming.

''I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point.''

The 39-year-old singer - who also revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD - is determined to get sober for good this time round.

He said: ''I booked myself into a rehabilitation programme for alcoholism. It's been well documented I've undergone treatment before, but in truth I've never actually been completely sober.

''This time has been different. I left the programme 3 weeks ago and with the support of my family and friends, I've been taking every day as it comes, getting through each day completely clean and sober.

''This time I actually really want to do it, not just for those I care about, but also for myself.''

It was revealed before Tom's appearance in court he had left Kasabian due to ''personal issues'', and following his sentencing, the rest of the band slammed his ''totally unacceptable'' behaviour and accused him of misleading fans about his departure by not ''telling everyone what he'd done''.

However, the 'Fire' singer insisted he had ''never knowingly'' misled anyone and just wanted to let people know he was in a ''good place'' mentally.

He said: ''With regards my statement on Monday, I only wanted to assure everyone that I was in a good place mentally, compared to where I had been.

''At which point, I wasn't able to acknowledge the pending case. I would never knowingly mislead fans and appreciate them greatly.''

Tom also confirmed he and Vikki - who have six-year-old daughter Mimi together - are still together and want to ''rebuild their lives'' together.

He said: ''Vikki and I are still very much in love and we are looking forward to rebuilding our life together with the support of those close to us.

''I would like to assure everyone that the incident in question was an isolated one and anyone who knows me will know it was completely out of character....

''Vikki & I hope to move on from this as a stronger couple. I hope in time you can forgive me.''