Sir Tom Jones has no plans to retire.

Although the veteran singer turns 80 on Sunday (07.06.20) he refuses to consider stepping back from the spotlight and he even believes he has one more chart-topping hit to come.

Tom told Radio 2 documentary 'Sir Tom's Musical Journey': ''People know I've done 'Sex Bomb', or 'Delilah' or whatever.

''Not that I won't do it again, there might be another 'Sex Bomb 'out there, you never know, I'm not ruling it out.

''I want to keep on singing for many years yet. I know my time is getting shorter because of my age, but how short it is I don't know. God has been very kind to me.''

And Tom revealed he takes care of his voice better now than he did when he was at the height of his career.

He explained: ''I look after my voice now more than I did when I was younger. You have to drink lots of water ... and not too many cigars.''

Tom's fans are famous for throwing their underwear at him while he's on stage and he admitted that phenomenon came about by accident.

He explained: ''I never used to pick them up. It started in New York, in a club. I didn't mind being a sex bomb. My shirt became part of the thing.

''I wore a tuxedo to start with then I started to take it off, as it was too hot to wear and I thought, 'Wow, this works'. It wasn't intentional at the beginning. It just came about because I was hot on stage.''