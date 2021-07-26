Sir Tom Jones has announced the 'Surrounded By Time Tour'.

The Welsh music legend is set to embark on a four-date UK arena run in support of his 41st studio album of the same name this December.

The tour kicks off on December 5 in Scotland at Glasgow's The SSE Hydro and wraps at The O2 in London on December 9.

The 'Not Unusual' hitmaker - who will be joined by special guests - tweeted: "Very excited to announce my Surrounded By Time Tour!

I will be performing arenas in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham & London this December."

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old singer recently vowed to never retire from music.

The 'Voice' coach intends to keep playing concerts until his body doesn't allow him to do so anymore.

He said: "I've got good bones and I am pretty fit, and as long as I've got two bloody legs, I'll keep performing.

"I can't wait for live shows because I love singing to a lot of people. Without them, what's the point?"

But Tom insists the days of women throwing their underwear at him when he's up on stage are long gone because his days of gyrating his hips and wearing tight pants are very much behind him now.

The 'What's New Pussycat?' hitmaker said: "The tight pants, open neck shirt, people throwing things at me - that went with time.

"I concentrate more on the way I sing as opposed to the way I move. You can't be up there saying, 'I am Mr. Macho,' because I'm not. I'm not jumping all over the place, but I must admit that I don't feel 80."

Tickets for the 'Surrounded By Time Tour' go on sale from 9am on Friday (30.07.21) at LiveNation.co.uk.

Sir Tom Jones' 2021 tour dates are:

December 5, Glasgow The SSE Hyrdo

December 6, Manchester AO Arena

December 8, Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 9, London The O2 Arena