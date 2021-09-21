Tom Hopper and Kat Graham will star in 'Love in the Villa'.

The pair have signed up to feature in the Netflix movie that will be written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson.

The plot focuses on a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, following a breakup, only to discover that the villa she reserved was double-booked and that she will have to share her holiday with a cynical (but very good-looking) British man.

Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack will produce through their Off Camera Entertainment banner with Johnson also involved as a producer.

Production is set to start this month in Verona and the movie is set to premiere globally on the streamer next year.

Johnson said: "Now, more than ever, people need some love and laughter in their lives. Everyone seems so divided these days. But in the end everyone wants the same thing – to love and to be loved. That's what movies like 'Love in the Villa' are about."

Meanwhile, Tom is set to play the antagonist Albert Wesker in 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' and previously suggested that the project will impress fans of the video game series.

The 36-year-old actor said: "I think fans of the game will be happy, but at the same time, I think they should recognise that we want to make these characters as real and as grounded as possible.

"I feel like Wesker in the game obviously has that (Agent) Smith from 'The Matrix' type idea. I wanted him to be a bit more three-dimensional than that, and have a moral high ground. It's not just as cut and dry as it is in the game. There's an origin element to Wesker in this, and what he maybe was before he turned into the one we see in a lot of the games."