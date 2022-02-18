Tom Holland was grateful to be given "free rein" to put his own spin on Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted'.
Tom Holland had "free rein" to create his own version of Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted'.
The Spider-Man actor plays the thief in the new movie based on the hit video game series of the same name and was grateful to put his own spin on the character and differ from Nolan North's portrayal in the games.
Tom told ComicBook.com: "When we were developing this character and this film, we were kind of trying to figure out how I would play him.
"And there was a discussion at one point where they wanted me to just mimic Nolan North, and I started doing a little bit of work into it and I think we all came to the conclusion that we need to make this film unique."
The 25-year-old star said he wanted to "pay respects to the games" while also putting a fresh take on both the character and story.
Tom shared: "It needed to have something new about it. So, they then gave me free rein to kind of go away and develop this character in my own way."
The movie serves as a prequel to the video game series and Tom believes the younger version of Drake is more "trustworthy" than when he becomes an experienced treasure hunter.
He said: "Obviously, the differences are that he's younger.
"I think one of the traits he has is he's very trustworthy, which ultimately is something that he definitely shouldn't be in that world of treasure hunting.
"He's not very trustworthy in the games. But no, there a lot of similarities but lots of differences."
Tom recently revealed that he nearly lost his teeth as a result of wearing Drake's metal charm during fight scenes on the film.
He said: "We had to get a rubber one made because during the fight scenes it kept whacking me in the teeth.
"Honestly it really hurt. I had to say to the props master, 'Can you make me a rubber one?' I'd turn around and punch someone and it would bounce up and crack me right in the teeth. I'm lucky I've got teeth."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...