Tom Holland has admitted he is "very excited" about taking on the role of legendary dancer Fred Astaire in a new movie, and claims he is already "quite a good tap dancer".
Tom Holland is "very excited" about playing Fred Astaire, and claims he is already "quite a good tap dancer".
The 25-year-old actor recently confirmed he will portray the legendary dancer, actor and singer in a new Amy Pascal-produced film for Sony, and while he is going to head back to London's Pineapple Dance Studios to "start taking tap lessons", he already has some good experience.
He said: "I’m quite a good tap dancer.
"It’s something I’ve done for a very, very long time so it’s something I’m sure I’ll be able to pick up."
Holland tapped when he starred in 'Billy Elliot the Musical' on London's West End from 2008 to 2010, but he admits Astaire was a far more "elegant and graceful" dancer.
He added to Variety: "Fred Astaire does have a very particular style.
'Billy Elliot was very much a kind of like scuffy boot kind of tap dancer whereas he is very elegant and graceful so I’ll probably have to learn how to do that.
"But it’s something I’m gonna practice, something I’m very excited for and I think it will be a fantastic film."
Producer Pascal recently suggested she wanted Holland to play Astaire in the project, in addition to another trilogy of 'Spider-Man' films.
At an event to promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', he said: "The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me."
Holland also revealed he had been in contact with Pascal about playing the part.
He joked: "She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath. And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire."
Astaire is widely considered to be the greatest dancer in film history. He starred in more than 30 movie musicals and is remembered for his partnership with Ginger Rogers.
Holland's movie is not the only Fred Astaire project currently in the works, as Jamie Bell - who played the role of Billy Elliot in the 2000 film - will portray the dancer, opposite Margaret Qualley as Rogers in a new movie for Amazon Studios.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...