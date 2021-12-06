Tom Holland has confirmed that he will play Fred Astaire in a new biopic for Sony.
Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.
The 25-year-old actor confirmed that he will play the legendary dancer, actor and singer in an upcoming film for Sony.
Producer Amy Pascal recently suggested that she wanted Tom to play Astaire in the project – in addition to another trilogy of 'Spider-Man' films.
At an event to promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Tom told reporters: "The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me."
Tom also revealed that he had been in contact with Amy about playing the part.
He joked: "She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath. And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire."
Holland has a background as a performer as he began his acting career in London's West End, where he played the title role in 'Billy Elliot the Musical' between 2008 and 2010.
Astaire is considered to be the greatest dancer in film history as he starred in more than 30 movie musicals and is remembered for his partnership with Ginger Rogers.
Tom's movie is not the only Fred Astaire project currently in the works as Jamie Bell – who played the role of Billy Elliot in the 2000 film – will play the dancer opposite Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers in a new flick for Amazon Studios.
Pascal recently confirmed that Sony is "getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel".
She said: "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.
"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of … we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our Marvel Cinematic Universe movies."
