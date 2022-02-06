Tom Holland's biggest challenge with 'Uncharted' was playing a "cool" character for the first time.
Tom Holland found it difficult to play "the cool guy" in 'Uncharted'.
The 25-year-old actor is used to being offered roles as "the outsider" so it took him a while to adjust and feel "comfortable" portraying the confident Nate Drake in his new movie.
He admitted: "One of the most difficult things about this character was playing 'the cool guy.'
"Historically, I’ve always sort of played the outsider who doesn’t particularly have many friends and isn’t the cool kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing."
To prepare for the film, Tom trained as a bartender at Chiltern Firehouse in London and was keen to pick up some "flair tricks" that he could show off when making drinks in the movie.
Asked if he just focused on making a good negroni as the drink features in the film, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "No, actually. I was mainly focused on just learning some really cool flair tricks. I wanted the flair bartenders out there to really understand that I put in the work and learned these cool tricks. So for me, it was mainly just flipping bottles, catching them and all that sort of stuff."
Tom used lockdown as an opportunity for him to bulk up for the role because he was worried about how "odd" he'd look next to famously fit co-star Mark Wahlberg.
Asked what prompted his decision to bulk up apart from seeing himself next to Mark, he laughed: "To be honest, mate, it was all that. We were about to start shooting the film [in March 2020], and I realised that Mark was so much bigger than me.
"And then we shut down because of COVID; we had a five-month hiatus. And in that hiatus, I did nothing but train and train and train and train. So I’m glad I did because I think it would have looked slightly odd. I would have looked like one of his biceps."
