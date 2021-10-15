'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star Tom Holland admits working on the movie felt like "the end of a franchise".
Tom Holland has described 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as "the end of a franchise".
The 25-year-old actor - who first played Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' - has opened up on the future of the superhero in the upcoming 'Spider-Man' sequel, which follows 'Homecoming' and 'Far From Home'.
He told Entertainment Weekly: ""We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say.
"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the 'Homecoming' trilogy.
"We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films.
"Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”
He remembered getting emotional during one of his final days on set as he shot a scene with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played MJ and Ned Leeds respectively.
He explained: "We've been making these films for five years now. We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us.
"We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour.
"So this one scene, [we didn't know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers.
"So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever."
Holland - who also played Spider-Man in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' - previously revealed the upcoming third film is the last movie he has under his Marvel contract, but he'd return "in a heartbeat" if the opportunity came up.
He said: “['Spider-Man 3'] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.”
