Tom Holland has teased details of what's to come in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Tom Holland insists fans have "no idea what else is to come" from the 'Spider-Man' franchise.
The 25-year-old actor plays the iconic superhero in the money-spinning film series, and he took to Instagram to tease details of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' after fans got a first glimpse of the trailer.
Tom - who stars in the much-anticipated film alongside Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch - said in a video on his Instagram Story: "I’ve been flying for the last ten hours, so I actually didn’t post the trailer, my brother Harry did.
"So I haven’t been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is ... I’ve [just now] turned my phone on, and my phone has gone mental. The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting.
"Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys ... it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting.
"I love you all, thank you for the support, and enjoy the trailer."
The teaser for the film was released during CinemaCon and showed Spider-Man coming face-to-face with Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.
Tom shot to worldwide fame after being cast as Spider-Man, but he previously admitted he likes to keep a low profile when he's not working.
The actor - who has more than 46 million followers on Instagram - shared: "When I am not on the press tour or doing red carpet, I live the most normal and regular life ever. I have done a good job, at kind of, keeping out of the spotlight when it is possible."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...