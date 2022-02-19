Tom Holland's mother called 'Spider-Man' producers to insist her son got enough toilet breaks after he complained to her about it.
The 25-year-old actor revealed his mother Nikki Holland once phoned the studio on his behalf, because she was worried about his costume not having a zipper for him to use the toilet easily.
Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Tom said: "On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks.
"I remember calling my mom up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, 'Mom, I'm really struggling, I'm working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can't go to the bathroom,'. And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?'"
Tom explained that he was puzzled and after telling the producer his kidneys were fine, he questioned why he had been asked about them.
The producer then replied: "Well, your mom called us… Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!'"
Tom also used his appearance on the show to shut down reports that he and girlfriend Zendaya have bought a house together in London.
He said: "I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false! I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.'"
