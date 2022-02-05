Tom Holland has admitted that he regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after he took over the role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker.
Andrew starred as the titular superhero in 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and its 2014 sequel 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' before Tom replaced him in the role in 2017 and Tom admitted he handled the takeover badly.
However, the pair reunited in last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and Tom, 25, was grateful for the opportunity.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we see we could share this thing. The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him."
Tobey Maguire, 46 - who portrayed Peter Parker and his alter-ego in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy - also returned for the recent movie and Tom was full of praise for him and Andrew, 36.
He explained: "I said to [Maguire and Garfield], ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this. Thank you for being here. Thank you for elevating Spider-Man in the ways that you have. Thank you for being so gracious and allowing me to share this with you. Thank you for taking a leap of faith and coming back.’ Tobey hadn’t acted in nearly 10 years, so we all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us. And Jon Watts, Amy Pascal and the writers saw this moment between the three of us and were like, ‘Brilliant! Well, now we know how they’re going to say goodbye to each other.’ So essentially, we just reshot that very real moment between the three of us.”
