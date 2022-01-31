The decision to cast Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted' has been hailed by Naught Dog video game director Kut Margenau.
Tom Holland has been hailed as a "great choice" to take on the role of Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted'.
The 25-year-old star will play the fortune hunter in the big-screen adaptation based on the popular video game series and Kurt Margenau, who worked on the games for developer Naughty Dog, has praised his casting.
He said: "I'm excited to see Tom Holland's take on the character. I don't know anything other than the trailers we've seen.
"I'm just excited. It's like! It's finally here! We have 'Uncharted' on the big screen, and it's not going to change directors again, and it's not going to be in development for even longer. And I think Tom Holland is a great choice.
"And they're pulling inspiration from the games, so it's really satisfying to see that he gets to be on the big screen."
The movie is finally set to be released next month after spending years trapped in development hell and Tom had suggested that the film was "everything [he] dreamed it would be".
The Spider-Man actor – who features alongside Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas in 'Uncharted' – said: "Filming is going so well. The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it's been going so well."
Tom also confirmed that the movie serves as an origin story for Nathan Drake as it takes place years before the events of the first video game.
He said: "I think what 'Uncharted' offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games ... So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film.
"And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time."
