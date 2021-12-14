'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star Tom Holland admits studio bosses originally wanted to keep the film's villains a surprise.
Tom Holland has revealed the original plan for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was to keep the villains a surprise.
The 25-year-old star - who is reprising the role of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster - has opened up on return of the likes of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina).
Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment UK alongside his co-star Zendaya (MJ), he said: "Remember when that was the initial marketing plan?
"The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange and they were gonna keep everything a secret. That is impossible."
Holland joked he's getting "pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people", so he was relieved they have been featured in the trailers.
There has been speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could also show up in the film, although the stars didn't address the rumours.
However, Zendaya admitted she "loves" to read fan theories and see what ideas they've had for how the film could end up.
She added: "There's some things where I'm like, 'Why didn't we think of that?'
"It's really cool and I think that's part of the excitement and the fun — the theories and the ideas and possibilities.
"There now is, because of the multiverse, literally an infinite amount of possibilities of what this film could be or could turn into. I think everybody should just go into it with no expectations and just have fun."
Holland is delighted to have the iconic villains back in this movie, and it's made for a surreal experience.
He explained: "I'd be doing scenes with these actors and fighting them or just working with them and they'd say 'cut' and I'd have a moment like when you're almost outside of your body looking at yourself.
"This is crazy. It was wild. The fight scene I had with Willem was just mind-blowing."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...