Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man is a "brotherhood" as he opens up on his bond with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Tom Holland has described playing Spider-Man as a "brotherhood".
The 25-year-old actor once again starred as Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and he was joined by both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who who reprised their roles as the iconic Marvel superhero having played him in their own separate trilogies.
Speaking to Marvel, Tom said: "It's like a brotherhood."
His co-star Zendaya - who plays MJ in the big screen franchise - added: "It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters — what their journey had been as Spider-Man.
"It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit.
"It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other's back. It was really sweet."
Tom and Zendaya both described Tobey - who was last seen as Spider-Man in 2007 - as "so funny" and "so cool" on set.
He said: "Man, he was so funny. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome."
Tom admitted he was "stressed" the first day they all got together, and Zendaya admitted she was "nervous" for her real life boyfriend before the rehearsal.
She joked: "Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn't come back crying.’ "
Tom also had high praise for "the legend himself" Andrew, and he revealed how much it meant for his co-star to be back as Spider-Man after seven years.
He added: "Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He's such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him."
