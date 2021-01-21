Tom Holland found out he'd been cast as Spider-Man online.

The 24-year-old actor had been through several stages of auditions with Marvel bosses for the role but was convinced he'd missed out on the part as he never received a call - and he was so stunned when he read the news, he "broke [his] computer" in excitement.

He recalled: "I went out to play golf with my dad. I lost and I was upset, and I remember going on my phone and checking Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of 'Spider-Man', of the cartoon. And by this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn’t got it, because no one had called me."

Asked by Daniel Kaluuya in a chat for Variety's Actors on Actors series if that meant he'd found out in the press, he added: "Yeah. I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in 'Marvel.'

"I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.'

"I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts."

However, Tom's brother was unconvinced the news was genuine.

He continued: "I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, 'I got the part! I got the part!'

"And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who’s quite tech savvy, was like, 'No. There’s no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked.'

"And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened."

The actor made his debut appearance in the role in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' but he was convinced he'd lose the part before he got to shoot his first standalone 'Spider-Man' film.

He admitted: "I shot 'Civil War', which was a week’s work, and from the moment of shooting 'Civil War' to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why.

"'Civil War' hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously."