Tom Holland admits that he is "emotional" about the prospect of bidding farewell to Spider-Man following the new movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Tom Holland is "emotional" about potentially saying farewell to Spider-Man.
The upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will mark the end of the latest trilogy for the web-slinging superhero and Tom admits he is uncertain whether he and co-stars Zendaya (who is also his girlfriend) and Jacob Batalan will be returning to their roles.
Tom, 25, told The Sun newspaper: "This is the end of the trilogy and it's very emotional for the three of us.
"We started working together when we were 19 years old, we became fast friends and have grown up together and become a family outside of the Spider-Man universe so it's kind of unclear as to what the future holds. To potentially walk away from the character is emotional."
The star added: "Spider-Man will live on forever in me."
Despite Tom's uncertainty, producer Amy Pascal confirmed last week that Tom will return as the legendary superhero for a further three movies.
She said: "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.
"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of … we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our Marvel Cinematic Universe movies."
Tom admits that he is facing burnout due to the demands of the fame that comes with playing Spider-Man and he believes that being a "nice person" has counted against him at times in the industry.
He said: "Since I got cast as Spider-Man, I haven't really taken a break. Sometimes I see people trying to take advantage of me because I'm a nice person.
"Let me tell you, when you're a 19-year-old kid, they really do take advantage of you. You don't know any better. Now I look back and go, 'Wow, I wish someone had told me that I could say no.'"
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...