Tom Holland is reportedly dating Nadia Parkes.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star is believed to have struck up a romance with the 24-year-old actress around three months ago, just before the UK imposed lockdown restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And sources have now claimed the new couple have been spending lockdown together at Tom's home in London, and things have been ''going great''.

An insider told MailOnline: ''It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them.

''Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.''

Whilst living with Tom, Nadia will no doubt have had to lend a hand with looking after the 23-year-old actor's chickens, which he bought before lockdown because he was worried about running out of eggs, as his local shops had sold out.

He said: ''With everything that's going on, the supermarkets are all empty.

''There's no eggs; we have no eggs. So we thought to solve that problem, we would become the source of eggs. Now, we're the owner of chickens.''

It is believed Tom and Nadia were introduced by celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, as Nadia is pals with the 'Game of Thrones' star and previously attended their wedding.

Meanwhile, Tom admitted last year to being a ''relationship person'', as he said he isn't interested in flings.

The 'Uncharted' actor explained: ''I'm definitely a relationship person. I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life.''