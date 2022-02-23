Tom Holland left Zendaya baffled when he tried to explain 'Uncharted' to her.

The 25-year-old star plays Nathan Drake in the new film based on the video game series of the same name but confessed that his girlfriend and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star was at a loss when he attempted to explain the concept of the movie to her.

Speaking on the US chat show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Tom recalled: "I was actually on set on Spider-Man pitching the movie to Zendaya. I was going through the film scene-by-scene, and I told her, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.'

"And she's like, 'I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'"

Holland admitted that his love of 'Indiana Jones' was a key factor in persuading him to star in 'Uncharted' and he was initially excited to perform his own stunts.

Tom said: "But then I had to do it, and I broke myself.

"They tell you, 'Right, we're going to do this stunt where you're going to jump into the back of an airplane and then you get hit by a car out of the airplane.' And you're like, 'Wow, that sounds amazing!'

"And then you shoot it and you're on take 12 and they are like, 'Can we do it again?' And you're like, 'No, I'm done.' It was tough."

The Spider-Man star revealed that he was left limping after some of the action scenes but was happy to do so for the benefit of the film.

Tom said: "I walked away from every stunt, but I definitely limped from a few. It looked great in the film, so I was happy to take the pounding."