Tom Holland revealed that he left Zendaya confused when he tried to explain the plot of 'Uncharted' to her.
Tom Holland left Zendaya baffled when he tried to explain 'Uncharted' to her.
The 25-year-old star plays Nathan Drake in the new film based on the video game series of the same name but confessed that his girlfriend and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star was at a loss when he attempted to explain the concept of the movie to her.
Speaking on the US chat show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Tom recalled: "I was actually on set on Spider-Man pitching the movie to Zendaya. I was going through the film scene-by-scene, and I told her, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.'
"And she's like, 'I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'"
Holland admitted that his love of 'Indiana Jones' was a key factor in persuading him to star in 'Uncharted' and he was initially excited to perform his own stunts.
Tom said: "But then I had to do it, and I broke myself.
"They tell you, 'Right, we're going to do this stunt where you're going to jump into the back of an airplane and then you get hit by a car out of the airplane.' And you're like, 'Wow, that sounds amazing!'
"And then you shoot it and you're on take 12 and they are like, 'Can we do it again?' And you're like, 'No, I'm done.' It was tough."
The Spider-Man star revealed that he was left limping after some of the action scenes but was happy to do so for the benefit of the film.
Tom said: "I walked away from every stunt, but I definitely limped from a few. It looked great in the film, so I was happy to take the pounding."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...